171,004 Shares in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 171,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 1.36% of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $526,000.

FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EIPX stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16. FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $370.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.49.

About FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF

The FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (EIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total return through an actively managed portfolio of global stocks in the energy sector, as broadly defined by the funds sub-adviser. EIPX was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.