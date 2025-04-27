19,700 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance
Shares of XMHQ opened at $91.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $80.60 and a one year high of $109.79.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
