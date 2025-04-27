19,700 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMHQ opened at $91.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $80.60 and a one year high of $109.79.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.