324,391 Shares in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 324,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,063,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,368,000 after acquiring an additional 235,188 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,788,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,128 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,145,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,383,000 after buying an additional 175,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,992,000 after buying an additional 20,841 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 434,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Krall acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 163,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,932.20. The trade was a 6.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Jankovic bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $113,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,457.76. This represents a 35.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 32,780 shares of company stock worth $316,607 in the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Harmonic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Harmonic from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Harmonic had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

