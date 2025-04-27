564,838 Shares in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 564,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of NexGen Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,436,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,779,000 after acquiring an additional 298,106 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,481,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762,756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,345,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,882,000 after buying an additional 4,378,933 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,038,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after purchasing an additional 271,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,034,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after buying an additional 227,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NXE opened at $5.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NexGen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

