73,016 Shares in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.64% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 570.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Trading Up 0.2 %

FDRR opened at $48.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.49. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $515.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Company Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

