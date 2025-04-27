86,535 Shares in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 86,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 56,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358 shares during the period.

Shares of EZU opened at $55.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $46.02 and a 1 year high of $56.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

