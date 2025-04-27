93,206 Shares in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 93,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,000.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Maplebear by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at $2,078,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Maplebear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Maplebear to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Maplebear from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Maplebear from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maplebear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.48.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $898,682.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,011,190.52. The trade was a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $223,449.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 484,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,310.44. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,785 over the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maplebear Stock Up 0.6 %

CART stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.53. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.98 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Equities analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Maplebear

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.