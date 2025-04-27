Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock Position Reduced by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.05% of Alignment Healthcare worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.61.

In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,003,100 shares in the company, valued at $38,259,210. This represents a 4.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,576,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,624,050.84. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,855 shares of company stock worth $34,744,307 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $17.52 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

