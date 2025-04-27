Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Cut by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,407 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 6.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Maxim Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.56.

Amazon.com stock opened at $188.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

