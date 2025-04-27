Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,435,871 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 147,047 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.9% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,631,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,484,864,000 after purchasing an additional 183,610 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,434,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,757,589,000 after acquiring an additional 984,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $188.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $3,262,306.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,933,860. This trade represents a 22.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at $115,434,843.92. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

