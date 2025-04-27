Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Shares Up 27.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) shot up 27.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$43.00 to C$55.00. The company traded as high as C$53.58 and last traded at C$53.32. 1,255,518 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,472% from the average session volume of 48,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.96.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.57.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.09%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

