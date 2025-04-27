Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ardelyx by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,362,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,819,000 after acquiring an additional 767,111 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,509,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,988 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 96,357 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,452,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 583,550 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Ardelyx by 344.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 906,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 702,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

In other news, Director David M. Mott acquired 77,729 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $388,645.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,015,494 shares in the company, valued at $10,077,470. This trade represents a 4.01 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $191,246.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,544.33. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,076 shares of company stock valued at $823,804 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARDX. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

Ardelyx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $5.26 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $9.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $116.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million. Research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

