Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 24,066 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALV. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Autoliv by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Autoliv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Autoliv from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Autoliv Stock Down 1.3 %

ALV stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.49 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $39,638.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,712.25. The trade was a 36.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $127,391.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,013.86. The trade was a 17.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,253 shares of company stock worth $915,534. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

