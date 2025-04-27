Bank of Montreal Can Has $47,000 Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.70 to $12.40 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Liberty Global stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $21.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $7.25. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

