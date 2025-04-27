Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in HilleVax were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLVX. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. bought a new position in HilleVax in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,919,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HilleVax by 1,376.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 193,124 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in HilleVax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in HilleVax by 81.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 35,546 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in HilleVax by 255.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 30,213 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, HilleVax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $92.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.86. HilleVax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $16.31.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that HilleVax, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

