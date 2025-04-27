Bank of Montreal Can Sells 82,025 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,025 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 28.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 317.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 909,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 691,862 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at $371,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2,757.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 444,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 16,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $84,604.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,551.94. The trade was a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Krcmarov purchased 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $34,755.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,518.24. The trade was a 2.02 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,915 shares of company stock valued at $300,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HL opened at $5.85 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.02 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $249.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.21 million. Analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.