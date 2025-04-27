Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Banner by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 29,174 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Banner by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. Banner had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $159.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BANR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Banner from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research note on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Banner from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Banner in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

