Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $84.00 price target on Enphase Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.54.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $141.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 1.94.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. This trade represents a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $83,519.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,139.68. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 75.7% during the first quarter. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 523.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 67,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 56,586 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,382,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 38.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

