Barclays PLC Acquires 157,401 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,401 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.42% of Genesis Energy worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 234,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $943,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,390,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,929,000 after acquiring an additional 178,369 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.39. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $725.55 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

