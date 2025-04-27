Barclays PLC Acquires 3,929 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $124,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,175. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $103.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.25. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $95.50 and a one year high of $129.93.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $195.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.03 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

