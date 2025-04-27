Barclays PLC Acquires 53,636 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,636 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.47% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 909,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,358,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 201,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $931.99 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20,400.00%.

In related news, insider Paul Richards acquired 5,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $193,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,707.32. The trade was a 45.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXRT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

