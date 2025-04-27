Barclays PLC Acquires 73,949 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 181.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,949 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of EPR Properties worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,053,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 495,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,921,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in EPR Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,129,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,996,000 after acquiring an additional 123,400 shares during the period. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP lifted its position in EPR Properties by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 25,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $210,678.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,828.32. The trade was a 32.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $161,928.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,321.30. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,520 shares of company stock valued at $502,581 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

EPR opened at $49.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.87 and a twelve month high of $54.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. Analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.25%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

