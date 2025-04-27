Barclays PLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DMX)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DMX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,752,000.

DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

DMX stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $50.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.67.

About DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF

The DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF (DMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The fund invests in a broad-based, US bond portfolio of varying credit qualities with intermediate maturities.

