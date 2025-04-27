Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,586 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.23% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,226 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 444.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 15,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 12,029 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $6,030,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 306,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 73,893 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.42. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IDYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.
About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.
