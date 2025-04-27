Barclays PLC Buys 425,206 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 198.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,206 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.60% of 89bio worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Wisconsin Foundation raised its position in 89bio by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. University of Wisconsin Foundation now owns 917,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 193,225 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth about $2,951,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in 89bio by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 89bio by 7,752.7% in the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 515,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 508,578 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,714,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $49,999,993.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,554,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,100,291.25. The trade was a 41.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 15,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $91,207.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,521.85. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETNB opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. 89bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.42). Equities research analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETNB shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on 89bio from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

