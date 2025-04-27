Barclays PLC Buys 5,899 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cohen & Steers worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $76.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.77. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $110.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $133.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

