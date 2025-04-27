Barclays PLC Buys 665 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Sylvamo worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sylvamo by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Sylvamo by 464.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

SLVM opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. Sylvamo Co. has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $98.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

In other news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,384,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,591,575.16. The trade was a 13.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

