Barclays PLC Buys 73,724 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 220.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,724 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Brighthouse Financial worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of BHF opened at $54.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.47. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 8.21%. Equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,982. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

