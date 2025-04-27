Barclays PLC Cuts Holdings in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,588 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Millicom International Cellular worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter worth $229,000.

Millicom International Cellular Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ TIGO opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Millicom International Cellular Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. Millicom International Cellular’s payout ratio is currently 202.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TIGO shares. HSBC upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $37.30 to $37.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $310.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

