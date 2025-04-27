Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,072 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of Warrior Met Coal worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

HCC stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.73.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.34). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $297.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

