Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 32,401 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Bruker worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Bruker by 11.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 134,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Bruker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 2,324.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.70. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on BRKR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

