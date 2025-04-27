Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Park National worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRK. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Park National by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Park National by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Park National by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Park National by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRK. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Park National in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target (down previously from $187.00) on shares of Park National in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

PRK opened at $147.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.72. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $131.71 and a 12 month high of $207.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

