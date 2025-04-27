Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,886 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.25% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5,540.0% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,695,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,238,852,000 after acquiring an additional 38,992,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,089,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 847,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,824,000 after buying an additional 96,822 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 694,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,159,000 after buying an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,966,000 after buying an additional 125,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

EFSC stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average is $56.04. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $63.13.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 20.12%. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFSC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EFSC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $323,046.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,186.09. This trade represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.