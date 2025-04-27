Barclays PLC Has $4.67 Million Stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 948.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 251,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,605 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,934,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,170 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,106,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,485,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,738.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 573,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 542,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth $8,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYCR opened at $22.49 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -187.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. Analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Paycor HCM from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citizens Jmp lowered Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Baird R W lowered shares of Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

