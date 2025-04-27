Barclays PLC Has $4.79 Million Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,235 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get UniFirst alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $31,133,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,576,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 365,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,456,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,056 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 16,022 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Stock Performance

NYSE:UNF opened at $177.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.85 and a 200-day moving average of $195.72. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $149.58 and a 52 week high of $243.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.88.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.41%.

UniFirst declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UniFirst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $274,024.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,682.25. The trade was a 16.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.