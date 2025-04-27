Barclays PLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Braze worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $62,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Braze by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,464,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,423 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 146.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,808,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,489,000 after buying an additional 1,075,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,963,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Braze Price Performance
Shares of BRZE opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $27.45 and a one year high of $48.33. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.13.
Insider Transactions at Braze
In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $62,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,052.74. This trade represents a 8.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $472,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 189,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,134.40. This trade represents a 5.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,581. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BRZE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Braze from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Braze
Braze Company Profile
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Braze
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Markets Think Robinhood Earnings Could Send the Stock Up
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Churchill Downs Stock: Could Tariff Fears Dampen Derby Gains?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- AT&T: Subscriber Growth & Buybacks Signal Bullish Turnaround
Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.