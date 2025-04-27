Barclays PLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Braze worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Braze alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $62,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Braze by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,464,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,423 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 146.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,808,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,489,000 after buying an additional 1,075,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,963,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of BRZE opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $27.45 and a one year high of $48.33. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.72 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. Braze’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $62,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,052.74. This trade represents a 8.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $472,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 189,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,134.40. This trade represents a 5.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,581. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRZE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Braze from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Braze

Braze Company Profile

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.