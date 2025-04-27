Barclays PLC Has $5.13 Million Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,415.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.59. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $158.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average is $68.07.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 19.75%. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

