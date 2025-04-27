Barclays PLC Has $5.28 Million Stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Standex International worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Standex International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,283,000 after buying an additional 15,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Standex International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Standex International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Standex International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Standex International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31,560 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SXI shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.33.

Standex International Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SXI opened at $137.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $212.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.91.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $390,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,847.84. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

