Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 2,474.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Avista by 296.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Avista by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of AVA stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.38.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). Avista had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.48 million. Analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avista news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $89,047.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,886.25. This represents a 15.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

