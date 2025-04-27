Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 338,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PK shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.73.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

