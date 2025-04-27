Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 120.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,280 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.36% of Phreesia worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHR. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 4,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $132,261.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,758.84. This represents a 3.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $28,881.53. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 137,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,899.01. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,930 shares of company stock worth $4,067,102 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 0.82. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $30.53.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

