Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of Uranium Energy worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 947.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 7,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UEC shares. National Bank Financial began coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares set a $10.00 target price on Uranium Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price target on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uranium Energy

About Uranium Energy

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.