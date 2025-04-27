Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,722 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Barnes Group worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of B. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Barnes Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $47.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

