Barclays PLC Purchases 104,838 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Barclays PLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 114.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,838 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of AMN opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $70.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $734.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.38 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

