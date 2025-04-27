Barclays PLC Purchases 75,235 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 359,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,235 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 815.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 757.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Stock Performance

NAVI opened at $11.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.48.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Navient had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Navient’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Navient from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

