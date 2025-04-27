Barclays PLC Purchases New Stake in Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 777,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Powerfleet during the 4th quarter worth $11,034,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Powerfleet during the fourth quarter worth about $7,361,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Powerfleet during the fourth quarter worth about $10,982,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Powerfleet in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Powerfleet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

AIOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Powerfleet from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Powerfleet in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Powerfleet from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

NASDAQ AIOT opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Powerfleet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). Equities research analysts predict that Powerfleet, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

