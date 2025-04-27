Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,729 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Gentex by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.87. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.68 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.31.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

