Barclays PLC Raises Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,923 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in StoneCo by 327.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,580,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,817 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 47,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 16.02%. Equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

