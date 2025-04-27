Barclays PLC Raises Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,923 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in StoneCo by 327.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,580,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,817 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 47,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Stock Up 2.4 %
StoneCo stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
