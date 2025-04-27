Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,746 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 807.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 221,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider James R. Shank sold 7,600 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $189,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,633.72. The trade was a 40.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $201.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

