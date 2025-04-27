Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 729.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 43,610 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,246,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 241,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $20.60 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $144.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.